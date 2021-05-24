KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.