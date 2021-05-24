Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,884 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $76.24 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

