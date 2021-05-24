Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

