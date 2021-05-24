Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.02.

NYSE RY opened at $102.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

