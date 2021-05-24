Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPTT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 879,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPTT stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.60. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 933.25%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

