K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €9.80 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.33 ($10.98).

ETR:SDF opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €10.94 ($12.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

