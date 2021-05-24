KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.46

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 3836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
