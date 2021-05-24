KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.46

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 3836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

