Kuverit (KUV) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Kuverit has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00996526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.61 or 0.10517325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00085570 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,541,461 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

