Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of KYMR opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,697 shares of company stock worth $17,010,232 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

