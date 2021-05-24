L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Issue $0.15 — Dividend

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

L Brands has decreased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. L Brands has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LB. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

