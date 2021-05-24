L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.27.

LB stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

