Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) & Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) Critical Review

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.79%

This table compares Landsea Homes and Baltic International USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Baltic International USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Landsea Homes.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.87, indicating that its share price is 4,087% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and Baltic International USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Baltic International USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

