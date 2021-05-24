Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10,386.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $186.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.