Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 248.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ USCR opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $932.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.