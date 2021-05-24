Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

