Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 33.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.22 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

