Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $251.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

