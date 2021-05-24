Lee D. Rudow Sells 50,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee D. Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 27th, Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $424.27 million, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

