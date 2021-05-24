Lethean Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $10,225.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.39 or 0.06309977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01732497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00160918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00632790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00432701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00371125 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

