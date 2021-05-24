Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $53,461,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,449,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367,640. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion and a PE ratio of -130.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

