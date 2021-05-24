Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Life Storage worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $96.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.