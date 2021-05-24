Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.38.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$84.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$29.00 and a 12 month high of C$104.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.06. The firm has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.38.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.