Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LINC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.67 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

