Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.75

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 74183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

