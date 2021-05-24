Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HR opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

