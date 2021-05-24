LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $454.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93), with a volume of 25001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £477.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

