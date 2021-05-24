Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $629.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.48. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

