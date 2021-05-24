Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

LUG stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 48.43. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,004,700. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

