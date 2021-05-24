Lunyr Hits Market Cap of $471,736.86 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $471,736.86 and $7,128.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00940561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.12 or 0.09815729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

