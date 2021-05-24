Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,834 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $76,022,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,475. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

