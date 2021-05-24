Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,277 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

