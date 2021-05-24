Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.58. 21,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $340.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.