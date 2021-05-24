Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,286 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,378. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

