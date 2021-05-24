Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $97.43 on Monday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.