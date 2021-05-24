Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 9,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,146,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

