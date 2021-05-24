MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 64,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.