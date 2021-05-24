MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3,839.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,274,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $77.24 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.