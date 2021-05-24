MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $290.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

