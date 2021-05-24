Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Abiomed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.03 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.58.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

