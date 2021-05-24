Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $223.65 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.