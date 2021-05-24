MAP Protocol Trading Down 40.6% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00372711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00192693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.06 or 0.00951579 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

