Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

