Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

