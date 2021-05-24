Mariner LLC Acquires 234,713 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1,376.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,713 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $51,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.85. 5,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

