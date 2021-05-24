Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $80,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,378. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

