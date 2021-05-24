Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $226,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

