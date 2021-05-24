Mariner LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $72,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

