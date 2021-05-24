MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 2,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.