Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$8.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

