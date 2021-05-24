MCO (MCO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.23 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. MCO has a market cap of $187.97 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.90 or 0.00030561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086613 BTC.

MCO Coin Profile

MCO is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.